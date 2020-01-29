'Psycho' Box Office Update: Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Mints Rs 3 Crore

Psycho, the Tamil language thriller hit the movie screens on January 24, 2020. The movie is directed by Mysskin and produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam. Psycho is featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, and Rajkumar Pitchumani. The music of the film Psycho is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It's the debut for Rajkumar Pitchumani.

Psycho BO update and ratings

According to the report, Psycho has 3.2 stars out of 5 from Behindwoods, 4 out of 5 by The News Minute, and 3 out of 5 by Firstpost. The film has got a rating of 3.5 out of 5. In general, the film has a rating of 3.5. The idea of the film is thrilly wherein a blind man is attempting to protect his better half been captured by a psycho.

In the first week, the movie earned Rs 1.35 crore from 201 shows. The film is running with acceptance in the cinema world. The film has made around Rs 2.25 crores from the first day of release alone from Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the movie has made around Rs 2.45 crores from the second day. On the primary Sunday, the film has earned around Rs 3.00 crores at the Tamil Box Office.

Psycho is a mainstream Tamil movie directed by Mysskin. It is said to be the most fierce Indian spine chiller film at any point made. Psycho assumes the excursion of a blind man who attempts to save his better half who was kidnapped by a psycho.

The film has gotten some positive comments from the crowd on Twitter. The film has gotten an authentication with no visual change. The plot of the film Psycho is adjusted from the famous story 'Angulimala', which rotates around a serial killer who makes jewelry with human fingers.

