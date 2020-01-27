'Psycho' Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Before Its Release Date

Tamilrockers has done it once more. The movie Psycho has been leaked on the notorious piracy website, which is very hard news for the motion producer and crew members.

Tamilrockers have been releasing several new movies before their official release. The site allows the client to download various HD and named films on the web with the assistance of torrent files.

Tamilrockers leaked Psycho movie

Tamilrockers, a piracy website released Psycho movie online before its release. The Psycho movie features noted actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Renuka, and Aadukalam Naren. The 70-second teaser reveals the movie is a murder mystery and Udhayanidhi plays a blind man in the movie.

As a result of the movie being pirated, the producers and makers of the film had to endure extraordinary financial harm. However, this is not the first time that the notorious site has released much-awaited movies. Tamilrockers have recently released numerous Bollywood and Hollywood movies on the web. Some of these big films include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and more.

Despite getting a couple of cautions and court orders, Tamilrockers has not given it up. Earlier, the Madras High Court had restricted the webpage from pirating any movie. However, Tamilrockers are back at it again and have dauntlessly leaked the Psycho movie.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image: Udhayanidhi Instagram

