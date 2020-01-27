The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Psycho' Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Before Its Release Date

Others

Tamilrockers is one of the famous sites for leaking movies before its actual release. The notorious piracy site recently released the movie online. Know details

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Psycho tamilrockers

Tamilrockers has done it once more.  The movie Psycho has been leaked on the notorious piracy website, which is very hard news for the motion producer and crew members.

Tamilrockers have been releasing several new movies before their official release. The site allows the client to download various HD and named films on the web with the assistance of torrent files.

Also Read: Malayalam Movies That Explored Same-sex Relationships Through Its Narrative

Tamilrockers leaked Psycho movie

Tamilrockers, a piracy website released Psycho movie online before its release. The Psycho movie features noted actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Renuka, and Aadukalam Naren. The 70-second teaser reveals the movie is a murder mystery and Udhayanidhi plays a blind man in the movie.

Also read: TamilRockers Leaks Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Online; See Details

As a result of the movie being pirated, the producers and makers of the film had to endure extraordinary financial harm. However, this is not the first time that the notorious site has released much-awaited movies. Tamilrockers have recently released numerous Bollywood and Hollywood movies on the web. Some of these big films include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and more.

Also read: Tamilrockers Leaks Pagalpanti On The Internet

Despite getting a couple of cautions and court orders, Tamilrockers has not given it up. Earlier, the Madras High Court had restricted the webpage from pirating any movie. However, Tamilrockers are back at it again and have dauntlessly leaked the Psycho movie.

Also read: Tamilrockers Leaks Thambi Online Before Its Official Release At The Box-office

Also read: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image: Udhayanidhi Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON PFI REVELATIONS
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA