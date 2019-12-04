PUBG To Get More Open And Accessible, Developers To Bring Colour Blind Mode In 2020

PUBG Mobile has dominated the mobile gaming market for quite a while now. The game has a worldwide player base and is still one of the most played games on Mobile even after two and a half years since its release. During the recent PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Finals, Tencent, the company behind the massive game, revealed that they would not only be adding a new game mode but will also be adding a colour blind option into the game. The new game mode and the colour blind option will be added into the game in 2020.

An upcoming patch in 2020 will include both a colour blind mode and a new 'Rage' Mode into the game. The Rage mode will be a death race where multiple teams of players will race around the map in their cars while trying to take out all the other teams. As for the colour blind mode, Vincent Wang, the general manager of global publishing at Tencent Games, have told the media that the mode existed as they wanted to make the game as open and accessible as possible. They wanted people with difficulties in differentiating colour to enjoy the game just as much as everyone else, which is why they thought of developing the colour blind mode.

PUBG MOBILE is for everyone, and we're working on making it more accessible for you! Coming soon, new options to improve visibility for all players. pic.twitter.com/4QBol1hvvz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 4, 2019

Other than the announcement of the new game modes, Tencent also spoke about new ways by which they will try to combat hackers. PUBG Moblie already has over 600 million downloads worldwide, so it is obviously quite difficult to track down all the hackers in such a huge population of players. Tencent said that they would be developing a new website for the purpose of tracking hackers in their game. Players will also be able to check the status of their cheating reports on the website once it is launched.

