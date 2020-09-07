Did You Know That Radhika Apte Loves Math & Has Graduated In Economic & Mathematics?

Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte has now become one of the most highly acclaimed actors who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. In her career that spans over a decade, she has played several ground-breaking & unconventional roles onscreen. Since her debut in 2005’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Radhika Apte has worked in multi-lingual movies. But do you know that along with acting, Radhika was interested in mathematics?

Radhika Apte’s love for math

Not many know but Radhika Apte is an Economics and Mathematics graduate from Fergusson College located in Pune. She initially studied in a regular school but later was reportedly homeschooled along with four other friends by their parents, who did not want her to go through the regular schooling system. The actor reportedly found this experience liberating. Not only that, but she is also a trained Kathak dancer.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte On Her Choice Of Projects; Denies Selection On The Basis Of A Platform

Radhika Apte’s career

After her debut in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Radhika played the lead role in the Bengali social drama flick Antaheen. She shot to fame after her back to back stints in Bollywood films like Badlapur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Hunterr. The year 2018, proved to be a boon for her career as she essayed unprecedented roles in web series like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Ghoul. In addition to this, Radhika left an imprint in the minds of the people by her unforgettable contribution to films like Kabali, Andhadhun, and Pad Man.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte' Various Avatars On Netflix That Won Hearts; 'Ghoul', 'Raat Akeli Hai' & More

Radhika Apte on the professional front

Radhika recently featured in an American historical drama movie A Call to Spy helmed by Lydia Dean Pilcher. Essaying the role of Noor Inayat Khan, the movie was inspired by the true stories of three women who worked as secret agents in Churchill’s Secret Spy Army. Along with her, the film stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte's Memorable Performances Before She Became Popular On Netflix

In Bollywood, she was last seen in the crime-drama Raat Akeli Hai. Directed by Honey Trehan, the movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Swanand Kirikie, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others. The movie follows the story of a small-town cop who is asked to investigate the death of an elderly family member. Bankrolled jointly by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released on the OTT platform, Netflix in July 2020.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte Quiz: You're True Blue Fan Of The Actor If You Can Answer These Questions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.