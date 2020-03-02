Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence To Build 'one Worship Place' For Persons Of All Faiths

Raghava Lawrence has been gaining limelight in Bollywood ever since he was announced as the director of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of his own Kanchana. However, the filmmaker has been well-known name in South film circuits for many years. Not just for delivering hits as a director and an actor, Lawrence is known for his various initiatives in social service.

On Sunday, Lawrence had made headlines when he announced that he was planning to build homes for transgenders and Akshay had pledged Rs 1.5 crore for the mission. A day later, the filmmaker announced that he is planning to build ‘one temple for Hindus, Muslims and Christians.’

Taking to Facebook, the Mass helmer made the announcement on Raghavendra Swamy’s birthday that he was planning to build a ‘place for Hindu Muslim and Christian gods’. He shared that he has been ‘disheartened’ about people being divided in the name of religion, caste and language and how the ‘issues’ he witnessed recently made him ‘heartbroken’ over the ‘loss of humanity.’

The director added that he believed in the teachings of his gurus that ‘everyone is the same’ and how he was always keen to take a step in this direction. He also said that he will use the advance payment that he receives for his films for this initiative.

Lawrence added that anyone who believes in his ideology can come and pray at the place. Sharing that ‘fire used for cooking and hunger does not have a religion’, he also said he intends to build a place where people of all religions can come together and eat.

He also wrote that no separate festivals of the respective religions would be celebrated, but only the Anbu festival will be celebrated there. Sharing a selfie with three kids dressed representing the three religions, he urged his fans and followers to similarly send a selfie. The director concluded that he does not know politics, but will pray to god for finding the right place for his mission.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, Lawrence and team has completed the shooting of Laxmmi Bomb. The pictures from the wrap had surfaced on Saturday. The movie, also starring Kiara Advani, hits the theatres during Eid.

