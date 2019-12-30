Rajinikanth And Nayanthara Starrer Darbar's New Song Dumm Dumm | Promo Out

The promo of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar's latest song Dumm Dumm is out on YouTube. The song features a wedding celebration. Rajinikanth and the movie's lead star Nayanthara are dancing amidst a troupe of dancers. Nayanthara stuns in a golden saree with flowers adorning her hair which are tied in a bun. The film is scheduled to release on January 9 worldwide.

Nayanthara has worked with Rajinikanth earlier in movies like Chandramukhi and Kuselan. Both movies were highly appreciated by the audience as well as critics. The promo of the song has got many fans excited especially to see Rajinikanth who is dancing his heart out in the promo of the song. The song Dumm Dumm is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the vocals are given by Nakash Aziz with the lyrics penned by Vivek.

According to reports, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar play the antagonists in the movie. Not only that but also Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has also been roped in and reportedly, he will play an important role in the film.

Darbar will star Rajinikanth along with Nayanthara in the lead roles. The movie is said to be one of the most closely followed projects of this year. The film's title and the looks were released in April this year. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the key roles.

Darbar is directed by director AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen essaying the role of a cop after almost 25 years. The movie would be the third collaboration of Lyca productions with Rajinikanth after they distributed Kaala and produced 2.0.

