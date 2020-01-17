The Debate
Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Dominates Box Office In Week One Of Its Release

Others

Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' dominates the box office in the first week of its release in India and overseas. Read to know about Darbar box office collection.

Superstar Rajinikanth has graced the cinemas once again with his mass entertainer Darbar. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and has been released in over 4000 screens across the globe in three languages. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Aaditya Arunasalam who is on a mission to bust out a drug racket in Mumbai.

Darbar BO week 1 update

According to the producers of the film, the movie has earned a whopping ₹150 crores in collections worldwide in just three days. The film has successfully completed a week in theatres and is still going strong at the box office. The Chennai box office has been dominated by this film and sees no signs of slowing down any sooner.

The film went on to earn ₹98 lakhs on Thursday which summed up the total collections to ₹10.95 crores approximately. The film has been doing well and so far it has managed to collect an approximate of ₹16.75 crores across the state of Karnataka. Apart from India, the movie has also been performing well at the UK Box office by ranking in £281,426 (2.6 crores) in a week.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Ala 'Vaikunthapurramuloo' Dominates Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And 'Baahubali 2'

 

 

