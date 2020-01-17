Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Dominates Box Office In Week One Of Its Release

Superstar Rajinikanth has graced the cinemas once again with his mass entertainer Darbar. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and has been released in over 4000 screens across the globe in three languages. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Aaditya Arunasalam who is on a mission to bust out a drug racket in Mumbai.

Darbar BO week 1 update

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar': Makers Lodge Complaint Against Local TV For Airing Pirate Version

#Darbar continues to rock the Chennai city BO, grossing 98 lakhs on Thursday #MaattuPongal day 🔥👌



8-days city gross total is 10.95 CR 👍



More milestones ahead for #DarbarThiruvizha — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 17, 2020

Also Read | 'Darbar' Starring Rajinikanth Crosses ₹150 Crores At The Box Office

According to the producers of the film, the movie has earned a whopping ₹150 crores in collections worldwide in just three days. The film has successfully completed a week in theatres and is still going strong at the box office. The Chennai box office has been dominated by this film and sees no signs of slowing down any sooner.

#SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar showing no signs of slowing down at Karnataka box office. Week 1 Karnataka Total Gross is 16.75 CR Approx 👌👌🔥



Film set to breakeven by Saturday & running successfully all over Karnataka 👍👍#DarbarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/hKVH9M66lk — Raghu Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 16, 2020

Also Read | 'Darbar' Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer Performing Well Even After 4 Days

The film went on to earn ₹98 lakhs on Thursday which summed up the total collections to ₹10.95 crores approximately. The film has been doing well and so far it has managed to collect an approximate of ₹16.75 crores across the state of Karnataka. Apart from India, the movie has also been performing well at the UK Box office by ranking in £281,426 (2.6 crores) in a week.

#Darbar UK *Total Till Date* - £281,426 (2.6 cr). #Pattas UK *Day 1* - £2360 (2 lacs). Note: only screened in a few cinemas. Remainder of locations will be showing from today onwards. — KollyEmpire 🍿 (@kollyempire) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Ala 'Vaikunthapurramuloo' Dominates Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And 'Baahubali 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.