Rajinikanth's 'Darbar': Makers Lodge Complaint Against Local TV For Airing Pirate Version

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar makers have claimed that the Tamil film, which hit the theaters last week, was illegally telecast by a local cable television channel. The production house has lodged a police complaint seeking action regarding the same.

"While the movie has been receiving good response and running successfully in all the centers, we are astounded and distressed to know that the movie was telecast illegally in a local television channel (based in Madurai) on January 12 evening," the production house said in a statement.

Makers file complaint

Following this, the company has filed a complaint with the Madurai police commissioner's office."We, as the producer of the film, are saddened by these kinds of acts and request the authorities to take necessary action against these culprits..."

Lyca said it has invested a huge sum for the production and release of the film. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have essayed lead roles in Darbar and while the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie released on 9 January in about 7,000 screens around the world.

Darbar saw a stunning collection at the Box Office not only in India but overseas as well. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film collected over ₹1.91 lakh in Canada. In the US, Darbar saw the best overseas business as it managed to mint ₹10.11 crores in just the first five days. The film managed to collect ₹2.32 crores in the first four days in the UK.

However, many trade insiders suggest that Darbar’s business might take a hit due to the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film saw the Box Office rake up some pretty impressive numbers over the weekend. There have been several reports that suggest that Darbar earned almost ₹22 crores from pre-release businesses including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights.

(With inputs from agencies)

