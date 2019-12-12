Rajinikanth's Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes In Tamil, Uses Superb Wordplay Of Titles

What can be better than two ‘superstars’ of their respective fields coming together in one frame? Sachin Tendulkar made it possible as he conveyed his birthday greetings to Rajinikanth on his 69th birthday. The ‘Master Blaster’ interestingly wished the Petta star in Tamil. And a trait that has become his trademark, the legendary batsman also used a smart wordplay of titles, 'Thalaiva', that fans know Rajinikanth as, and Darbar, his upcoming film. Sachin said that Rajinikanth was the 'Thalaiva in every Darbar' courtesy with style and humility.

Sharing a photograph where both of them are all smiles, dressed in traditional attires from an event, Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post, “பிறந்த நாள் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் @rajinikanth Sir. Your onscreen style and offscreen humility make you the ‘Thalaiva’ in every ‘Darbar’."

Rajinikanth is known as 'Thalaiva', which in Tamil means ‘Leader’ while Darbar has multiple meanings'. In the movie, it could be ‘court’ since the megastar plays a police office in the movie. Sachin is known to wish his celebrity friends with some interesting mix of words, like a film they have done or some other reference.

A selfie of Sachin with Rajinikanth earlier this year in March had made headlines. At that time, the world’s highest run-getter had written, “Always a pleasure to catch-up with you Rajni sir...#SneakPeek @rajinikanth.”

Previously, Sachin and Rajinikanth were spotted together at an event for the Indian Super League, in which Sachin co-owned the Kerala Blasters team before. When Sachin’s docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams had released in 2017, the occasional tweeter had even conveyed his greetings. “Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless.”

