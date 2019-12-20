Rajinikanth Starrer 'Thalaivar 168' To Also Have Kabali's Vishwanath In The Cast

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his fans yet again as the shooting of his upcoming film titled Thalaivar 168. The shooting of the movie commenced with a song shoot as Rajinikanth was reportedly impressed by composer D Imman which also stars the female lead Keerthy Suresh in it. D Imman took to Twitter to inform everyone about the same. Apart from this, there is one more good news for actor Vishwanath's fans who has earlier worked with Thalaiva in the movie Kabali.

Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging!What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking!



Praise God! pic.twitter.com/4iSjsnyeGK — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) December 18, 2019

Kabali Vishwanath yet another project with Rajinikanth

Kabali Vishwanath could not wait but share his feelings with his fans as he took to Twitter too to post a picture of his with the director of the film Siruthai Siva and a solo picture of Rajinikanth from the sets of the movie which will be reportedly shot in Ramoji Rao film city, Hyderabad.

Vishwanath also wrote a long caption along with the pictures and expressed his emotions writing that he feels proud to be a part of the film and also to work with Rajinikanth after working in the superhit film Kabali. He also thanked Siruthai Siva for giving him the opportunity to be a part of Thalaivar 168.

I’m Really Happy n it’s a vry Proud momnt in being a part of“Thalaivar 168” 1stDayShoot.yes I’m feeling d most Blessed4 being wid Our 1 n Only Super🌟Rajinisir once again after d BlockBuster“Kabali”My sincere🙏to d beloved Dir“Sirutthai”SivaSir forGiving me diz great Opportunity pic.twitter.com/r3q9lQ6QXj — Kabali Vishwanth (@kabalivishwanth) December 18, 2019

