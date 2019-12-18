Rajinikanth Reveals THIS Is The Reason Behind Suneil Shetty's 4-year Hiatus

During the trailer launch event of the upcoming cop-drama Darbar, held in Mumbai on December 16, 2019, south superstar Rajinikanth revealed many things. From taking inspiration from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to expressing the desire of portraying a transgender on the silver-screen, Thalaiva unfolded many stories. Reportedly, he also praised his Darbar co-star Suniel Shetty, who is essaying the protagonist in the film. He praised him while unveiling the reason behind the latter's four-year brief break from cinema.

At the event, Rajinikanth mentioned that Shetty has faced the camera after four years. He appreciated his efforts and love for his parents. He talked about the time when Shetty's father was unwell, and how he stopped working completely to take care of him. Meanwhile, the Hera Pheri actor got emotional on the stage, after the south superstar requested everyone in the event to honour him by giving a big hand of applause for his dedication. Reportedly, the Robot actor called him simple and humble too. He also expressed his gratitude by saying that working with Suniel in Darbar was a pleasure for him as he is an excellent human being.

Details of Darbar

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film features Rajinikanth as a cop after his last cop role in Pandian, which came out in 1992. Nayanthara will essay the female lead of the action-drama. Actor Suniel Shetty will play the villain in the film. Reportedly, Darbar is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

