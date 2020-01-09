This Is How Rajinikanth's Daughters Showed Him Their Love And Support For 'Darbar' Release

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is running in theatres and is on its first week of release. While the movie has received an overwhelming response from the audience, Rajinikanth’s daughters were seen supporting the beloved star at the movie theatre.

The two daughters, Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwarya R. Dhanush, were seen twinning in black hoodies that had the Darbar movie poster printed on the back. They were present at one of the movie theatres for the first day first show of the movie.

Below are the pictures from the sister duo and how they showed their love and support during the Darbar release.

Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya twin in hoodies with 'Darbar' poster

Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a picture on her social media account of herself in the theatre cheering for her father and the movie makers.

She captioned the post saying, “And that’s how my day began. SUPERSTAR!!!!! #DarbarFDFS.” Aishwaryaa R Dhanush also shared a picture with her sister as they both twinned in Darbar hoodies and wrote, “We live you ....love you Appa! #sistersquad #darbar.”

Rajinikanth is a beloved actor in the south Indian entertainment industry. Darbar had a big release and fans were thrilled to see their beloved star play a cop. They were seen offering milk and garlands to life-size cutouts of Rajinikanth, playing the dhol, dancing, and even doing fire stunts. Rajinikanth played the role of a cop in this movie after almost two decades.

Darbar: Movie updates

Darbar has been written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran. The movie is a Tamil-language action thriller film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Suniel Shetty.

In the movie, Rajinikanth is seen playing the role of a cop who is given the task of solving a case revolving around a group of murders. The movie has been received well by the audience and critics as well.

