Rajinikanth Asks His Fans To Do This On His Birthday This Year!

Megastar Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar’s music launch took place on Monday in Chennai on a grand scale. The event had a star-studded guest list i.e the entire team of Darbar excluding the female lead actor, Nayanthara. The actor’s upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss, will be an action thriller. However, during the launch, Rajinikanth had a special request for his fans.

Rajinikanth asks fans to celebrate his birthday this way

South Indian megastar Rajinikanth turns 70 years on December 12, 2019. Whenever it is the actor’s birthday, fans celebrate it with much craze and celebrations each year. However, this year the actor urged his fans to shun away from such practices and instead use those resources to do some social work.

While saying so Rajinikanth said that he does not indulge in grand birthday celebrations. Similarly, he asked his fans to do the same. Fans can use the resources to help those in need of food, clothing, water, etc. The actor also said that he will not be available in Chennai on his birthday.

Darbar also marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss. While talking about the same during the audio launch, Rajinikanth said that it is impossible to think of anyone else to direct Darbar. He also exclaimed that he has loved Murugadoss’ works, until now especially Ramana and Ghajini. He also added that he is more than happy to collaborate with the director.

Rajinikanth was also all praise for his co-star, Nayanthara at the launch. He spoke about how she has come a long way and has done over 100 films now. Rajinikanth also praised musician Ilayaraja and his knowledge. Rajinikanth promised his fans that the music of Darbar is way better than Petta.

Darbar is set in the city of Mumbai and will see Rajinikanth donning the role of a police officer after almost 25 years. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, which is also the same day as Pongal. With the soundtrack out now, fans of the megastar are eagerly awaiting the release of Darbar.

