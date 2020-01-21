Rajinikanth's Darbar And Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nikkevvaru's Box Office Collection Update

Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar seems to perform well in the domestic as well as the overseas markets. The film is clashing with multiple big releases globally including Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Darbar's box office collection has crossed the ₹ 150 crore mark globally and is nearing ₹200 crores. Darbar's box office collection in the US alone has been spectacular. The film made Rs 10.84 crore in the US, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, it fell behind competitors Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Rajinikanth's film Darbar has been released in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film was released across 650 screens in its home territory. The film reportedly minted Rs 18 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its first day. After Rajinikanth's 2.0, Darbar's pre-release is the biggest for any Kollywood film. The cop drama directed by AR Murugadoss follows Rajinikanth in two avatars - one of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and the other of a social activist. Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru has performed very well in the domestic as well as the overseas markets. Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection has surpassed Rajinikanth's Darbar's collections in the US. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead role, Samskruthi.

Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh Twitter, Allu Arjun Instagram

