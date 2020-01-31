Rajinikanth To Be Approached By 'Darbar' Distributors For A Refund As The Film Tanks

Darbar starring Rajinikanth had released on January 9, 2020. Although the movie was much awaited by fans of Thalaiva, it did not flair well at the Box Office says trade sources. The film has apparently a big miss for the distributors who have reportedly decided to meet Thalaiva for compensation.

Darbar distributors plan to demand back money

One of the distributors, who chose to remain anonymous in his interview with a daily portal, reportedly said that many distributors of Darbar have incurred heavy losses. According to them, the film did not even recover the amount that had been invested in it, let alone earned profits. This made them come to a combined conclusion to meet with Rajinikanth.

They feel that Rajinikanth might understand their plight and compensate for their losses. The distributors of Darbar reportedly decided to meet with Rajinikanth the coming weekend at his residence. This decision was apparently a result of the lukewarm or rather, complete lack of reaction by the makers of Darbar to the distributors’ plea.

Darbar Box Office collection

According to reports, despite collecting a hefty amount of ₹250 crores worldwide, Darbar tanked miserably at the Box Office. It was made on a budget of ₹200 crores approximately out of which Rajinikanth’s fee was reportedly ₹108 crores. When Rajinikanth starrer Baba flopped in 2002, the actor had reportedly compensated his distributors. He repeated the same generous act when Kuselan flopped in 2008. This might have prompted Darbar distributors to approach him for compensating their loss.

More about Darbar

Darbar is directed by AR Murugadoss and based on the story of a vengeful cop who sets out to punish the murderers of his daughter. Besides the Thalaiva, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogu Babu in important roles. Darbar also marked Rajinikanth’s return as a cop on the silver screen after 25 years. AR Murugadoss has previously helmed projects like Ghajini and Kaththi.

