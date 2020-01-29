Rajinikanth Starrer 'Darbar' Still Going Strong At The Box Office Weeks After Release

Rajinikanth's Darbar has successfully completed two weeks in theatres and is in its third week now. The movie is still riding strong in terms of Box Office collection. Darbar is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Nivetha Thomas, Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Ravi Kishan, Dalip Tahil in important roles besides Rajinikanth.

Darbar's box office collection

Darbar has crossed ₹200 crore mark at the Box Office worldwide. After Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Petta this is Rajinikanth's fifth film which made it to the ₹200 crore-club. The owner of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, Rakesh Gowthaman, took to Twitter to share that the shows of Darbar have been running houseful for the last two weeks. His Twitter post read:

#Pongal ends with a splendid BO, all regular shows went FULL HOUSE. But it still isn’t over. Weekend bookings are quite strong for both #Darbar & #Pattas in #Vettri ... — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) January 17, 2020

Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar currently stands in the third position in Chennai. The film has crossed ₹12.69 crores in the city itself after few weeks of its release. It had taken the third spot in the US after Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru respectively.

It has reportedly earned ₹31 Crores in the US. Darbar also bagged a position in the top 10 movies in Singapore and Malaysia. In Australia, Rajinikanth’s movie has collected ₹23 crores and was one of the top 10 movies followed by Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

#Darbar 10 days #Chennai city gross is a whopping ₹ 12.69 cr.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2020

Darbar is the story of Aaditya Arunasalam who seeks to avenge the death of his daughter. He also attempts to end drug trading in Mumbai. Rajinikanth features in the role of a cop making this cop thriller one of his most entertaining movies till now.

