Rajinikanth's Birthday: Mahesh Babu, A.R. Murugadoss And Others Wish The Thalaiva

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The actor, who is fondly called Thalaiva, has been ruling the Indian cinema for years now. From his famous technique of wearing sunglasses while narrating his dialogue Yenna Rascala, the actor is known for numerous works in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Some of his noted works are Thalapathi, Basha, Sivaji: The Boss, Kabali, and Kaala. After the movie Sivaji: The Boss, he was declared the highest-paid actor in Asia. On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, social media is full of wishes pouring in for the star. Among which, there are many celebrities, too, who are pouring wishes. These celebrities include Mahesh Babu, Manjima Mohan, and Arunraja Kamaraj, among others.

Celebrities wishing the Thalaiva superstar, Rajinikanth

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us... I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/uGWhQdf483 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2019

Naanga ellarum love u 30000💖Thalaivaa👑forever &ever& ever.. there can never be another person like u in this planet! Neengaley dhaan porandhu varanum 🤗🥳🥰



SuperStar💥anaivarukkum piditha nalla Aathma😇



Please God make him live Forever



Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir😍😇 pic.twitter.com/cB54GH0Dtk — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday @rajinikanth #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth Have a good one Thalaivar !!! A real Star 👍 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 11, 2019

