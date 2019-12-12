The Debate
Rajinikanth's Birthday: Mahesh Babu, A.R. Murugadoss And Others Wish The Thalaiva

Rajinikanth turns 69 today and fans could not be happier. Celebrities, too, have been sending wishes for the Thalaiva on social media. Have a look to know more

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th  birthday today. The actor, who is fondly called Thalaiva, has been ruling the Indian cinema for years now. From his famous technique of wearing sunglasses while narrating his dialogue Yenna Rascala, the actor is known for numerous works in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Some of his noted works are Thalapathi, Basha, Sivaji: The Boss, Kabali, and Kaala. After the movie Sivaji: The Boss, he was declared the highest-paid actor in Asia. On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, social media is full of wishes pouring in for the star. Among which, there are many celebrities, too, who are pouring wishes. These celebrities include Mahesh Babu, Manjima Mohan, and Arunraja Kamaraj, among others. 

Celebrities wishing the Thalaiva superstar, Rajinikanth

 

 

Also Read| Rajinikanth's birthday: Awards won by the actor that are testimony to his popularity

Also Read| Rajinikanth birthday special: Here are some of the best Hindi films of the Thalaiva

Also Read| Rajinikanth asks his fans to do this on his birthday this year!

Also Read| Rajinikanth on Darbar co-star Nayanthara: She's come a long way, is more beautiful now

 

 

