Rajinikanth's Fan Sets Up Restaurant On Actor's 69th Birthday, Meals Served At Just Rs 10

Rajinikanth’s birthday is not any less than any of his much-awaited releases since the scenes are usually similar. Fans burst firecrackers, ‘worship’ his posters with milk and other objects, offers prayers to Gods and celebrate. On his 69th birthday, one fan, however, had a unique way to express his love for the superstar. The fan has set up a Rajinikanth-themed restauant in Chennai, where meals are being served at just Rs 10.

As per reports, the fan, named Veerababu, who is also a doctor, has set up the hotel at Manapakkam that features posters of Rajinikanth. Apart from meals, dosa, idlis and other rice varieties are also on the menu. Not just being affordable, what’s interesting is that meals are not just affordable, but also healthy. Reports claimed that there are meals, specifically for the diabetic patients and also meals to strengthen the bones. Dr Veerababu was quoted as saying that he wants to serve herbal food to people at his restaurant that can provide a lot of health benefits for them.

The restaurant has a larger purpose, though. The die-hard fan wants Rajinikanth’s popularity to increase, and more and more people support him in his political plunge. Dr Veerababu said he is a ‘good person’ and that his political venture will change ‘everything.’ A fan club shared a video of some people enjoying the meals.

" Uzhaipali Unavagam " Meals For Only RS.10 For All 365 Days.. Not Only Meals Providing Traditional Healthy Food With Less Price.. People & Public Servicing Police All Having Food With Good Positive Comments.. Kudos To Tis Fan pic.twitter.com/kUCALzxkNi — Rajinikanth Fans 💯 (@Rajni_FC) December 12, 2019

Not sure if Rajinikanth read about this fan of his, but he conveyed his gratitude to his su-[ppon Twitter. He wrote, "To all my fans, well wishers and friends from different fields of work, my colleagues from the film industry and political leaders ... my heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of you for wishing me for my birthday today."

To all my fans, well wishers and friends from different fields of work, my colleagues from the film industry and political leaders ... my heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of you for wishing me for my birthday today 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 12, 2019

