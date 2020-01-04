Rajinikanth's Darbar Becomes His 4th Consecutive Film To Get A U/A Certificate

Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar is all set to hit the cinemas on January 9 but the film is still under post-production. Recently, the makers of the film submitted it for censors and the members watched the film. The censor board has issued a U/A certificate and proposed around 11 cuts in the film. After playing a prominent role in Petta, Kaala and 2.0, Darbar will be Rajinikanth’s fourth consecutive film to receive U/A certificate from the censor board. The censor board asked the makers to trim the introduction fight sequence of Aaditya Arunasalam and also replace the kissing scene that appears in a mobile. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Darbar. Read more to know about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Darbar.

Rajinikanth's Darbar

Darbar is basically a cop thriller which features Rajinikanth in two different roles - like that of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and a social activist. Apparently, the runtime of Darbar is 2 hours and 39 seconds. The film is an action thriller which stars Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and while it is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film is currently in its post-production stages and it is planned to hit the theatres worldwide on January 10, 2020. An entertainment portal released the 11 cuts suggested, read more to see the suggestions.

Suggested cuts

Replaced the word "Mayiru” in Shot No.49. (Reel 1 - 06:53) (public decency)

Defocused the blood splash visuals in between Shot Nos.110 to 120 and 132 to 143. (Reel 1 - 09:04) (violence)

Trimmed the fight sequence whom Adithya’s introduction scene in between Shot Nos 110 to 175. (Applicant can retain 80% of the fight sequence) (Reel 1 - 09:59) (violence)

Removed and Replaced the visual of hitting on the private part in Shot No 94. (Reel 2 - 04:57) (vulgarity)

Defocused the visuals of blood splash while Adithya is stabbing the hand of the kidnapper in Shot Nos.124 and 126. (Reel 2 - 05:37) (violence)

Trimmed and Replaced the visual of kissing scene in mobile in Shot No.237 (Reel 3 - 13.10) (vulgarity)

Trimmed the visuals of shooting shots in between Shot Nos.36 to 80 (applicant can retain 80% of the sequence) (Reel 7 - 03:38) (violence)

Defocused the visual of shoe lying on Police uniform in Shot No 45. (Reel 8 - 02:21) (Defamation)

Defocused the dose up visual of blood splash in between Shot Nos.2 to 35. (Reel 8 - 00:36.01:02,01.40) (violence)

Reduced the duration of stabbing on the neck of a villain in between Shot Nos.407 to 419. (Reel 8 - 18:27, 18:41) (violence)

Digitally Reduced the visual of blood pukes out of villain's chest in Shot No.422. (Reel 8 - 19:07) (violence)

