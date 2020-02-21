Ram Charan Movies Which Had Him Play The Role Of A Perfect On-screen Son

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, also popularly known for his stage name Chiranjeevi, recently celebrated his 40th marriage anniversary with wife Surekha, who is the daughter of well-known comedic actor Allu Ramalingaiah. Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan is one of the A-listers of Tollywood whose contribution to Telugu cinema has been remarkable. Apart from being an actor, Ram Charan is also a well-known producer and an entrepreneur.

Also Read | Ram Charan Shares A Sweet Post For His Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary; Fans Shower Love

On his parent's 40th marriage anniversary, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to wish his parents with a sweet, yet quirky caption. His love and affection for his parents are pretty evident from his social media as the Zanjeer actor keeps on posting photos with his parents. Apart from being a commendable off-screen son, Ram Charan has also garnered a lot of appreciation for playing the role of an on-screen son is several films. Hence here is a list of some of his films in which he played the role of a perfect son.

1) Racha

Racha is an action film which released in 2012 and along with Ram Charan stars Tamanna Bhatia aka Tamannaah in the lead role. The film is helmed by Sampath Nandi and is produced by Megaa Super Good Films. The plot of the movie revolves around a gambler named Raj, who accepts a challenge to pay for his adopted father's liver transplant expenses. However, he later discovers that he has been trapped by his rival James.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus 'RRR' With NTR Jr.,Ram Charan To Have Oct 2020 Release?

2) Govindudu Andarivadele

Govindudu Andarivadele is a Telugu drama released in 2014 and is directed by Krishna Vamsi. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Srikanth, Kamalinee Mukherjee, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film narrates a story of an NRI Abhiram who takes up the task of mending the differences between his father and his grandfather by visiting the latter's house as an agriculture student.

Also Read | Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

3) Bruce Lee – The Fighter

This 2015 release stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Arjun Vijay along with Ram Charan in the lead roles. The story of this Sreenu Vaitla revolves around siblings Karthik and Kavya played by Ram and Kriti respectively. Their father wants to make Karthik a collector while his sister wants to become a collector too. However, due to the scarcity of funds, Karthik intentionally fails his exam so that his sister can become a collector.

Also Read | Ram Charan Fulfills His Wildest Dreams; Becomes A Wildlife Photographer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.