Ram Mandir Trust To Meet Again On April 4 In Ayodhya; Idol To Be Shifted Temporarily

Amid the ongoing preparations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the trust on Friday announced that it will meet for the second time in Ayodhya on 4 April. Moreover, the trust has decided that the Ram Lalla idol will be shifted to a temporary temple till a grand Ram Mandir is built in the same place. President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has said that the temple will be built according to the model which has been displayed previously in the same place where the Babri Masjid was present.

'Work's almost begun': Nripendra Misra makes big Ram Mandir statement; mentions L&T role

'Work's Almost Begun': Trust Chairman

On March 1, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra said that "construction of the temple in Ayodhya has almost begun" and that the trust is trying to formulate a plan that would help kick start construction work. The trust members have already visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya to review the work that was being done at the site. Misra reminded about the 'homework' that was done on Saturday and apprised that country's premier infrastructure developer Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has taken charge of the construction.

BIG: Mandir trust chief announces 'Construction of Ayodhya temple to begin in 6 months'

Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray is currently in Ayodhya to visit the shrine after completing 100 days of governance. Thackeray and several Shiv Sainiks will visit Ram Lalla in the afternoon and will perform aarti on Sarayu riverbanks in the afternoon. Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya in June 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. Sena has also demanded a seat on the 15-member Ram Mandir trust which was announced by PM Modi in the Parliament on February 5.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

