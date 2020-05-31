Ranvir Shorey slams 'Left-Congressi ecosystem' for deriding 'every good move' of PM Modi..

Leaders of the opposition are known to point out ‘loopholes’ and ‘flaws’ in the decisions of the government. And it’s not been any different with Prime Minister announcement of the Rs 20-lakh crore package, with an intent to become self-reliant courtesy the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Ranvir Shorey lashed out at these detractors, specifically pointing out the ‘Left-Congressi ecosystem’ in a strong tweet for their criticism of the government.

Ranvir took to Twitter late on Saturday and wrote that ‘every good idea’ led by the Prime Minister was being ‘unfairly & vengefully mocked & derided’ by the ‘Left-Congressi ecosystem’. The actor accused the parties of being ‘responsible for the hand-to-mouth state’ the country is in. The Sacred Games 2 star added that these parties will rule or ruin us.

Here’s the tweet:

Every good idea from @PMOIndia @narendramodi has unfairly & vengefully been mocked & derided by the Left-Congressi ecosystem, who are infact the ones responsible for the hand-to-mouth state #India is in. The latest of these is #AtmanirbharBharatAbhiyan. They will rule or ruin us. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 30, 2020

When PM had made his speech on Lockdown 4.0, the last major address to the nation, Ranvir had then given his thumbs up, and called for discussions to begin.

The actor is known to express his support to PM Modi, like expressing delight at the Prime Minister following him on Twitter. He is also known to take regular digs at Rahul Gandhi.

Let the discussions begin.

#AatmanirbharBharat — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the border tensions with China, Ranvir also made headlines for joining the ‘Boycott China’ movement and even abusing the neighbouring country.

On the professional front, Ranvir was last seen in Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium.

