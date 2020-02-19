Rashmika Mandanna Had THIS To Say About Criticism She Received For 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Rashmika Mandanna is often fondly referred to as 'Karnataka Crush' by fans of the Kannada film industry. In a very short time of being in the business, the actor has established herself as one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. There is no doubt that Rashmika is one of the most sought after actors down South. Read on to know the actor's response to Sarileru Neekevvaru criticism:

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna Reveals That 'Thalapathy' Vijay Was Her Childhood Crush

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' criticism

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru that released earlier last month. The film that also starred superstar Mahesh Babu has received a thumbs up from the audience. However, Rashmika Mandanna also received a lot of backlash for her over-the-top role.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna Roped In For Hari's Next Opposite Megastar Suriya?

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the same. Rashmika Mandanna also said that she is open to constructive criticism. Many people who watched Sarileru Neekevvaru claimed that Rashmika’s acting in the film was excessive. To this, the actor replied that the role in the film required her to “overreact”.

The actor added that she immersed herself in the director’s vision and did whatever he asked her to. She even said that during the dubbing of the film, she found it strange to keep repeating the dialogues. However, she has no regrets with the film or her character, the actor added.

ALSO READ | Nithiin And Rashmika Mandanna Leave Fans Wanting More With The Song 'Whattey Beauty'

Rashmika also said that she works very hard to seem convincing in her roles. The Yajamana actor said that she is open to constructive criticism from which she can learn a lot as well. She said that after the release of each of her films, she takes out time to go through things. This provides her with the opportunity to improvise herself for the next film.

When quizzed about what she looks for in a script before giving her nod, Rashmika Mandanna said that she wishes to try her hand at various roles. She always looks for whether she can fit herself in the shoes of the character or no. She added that she wants to convince herself before she portrays any character in front of the camera. She aims to always keep the audience entertained, Rashmika added.

ALSO READ | Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Villain In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandana's Next

Rashmika Mandanna will start shooting for her next film opposite Allu Arjun. The film is directed by Sukumar. The actor said that she will be seen in a contrasting character for the film that will begin shooting early next month.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.