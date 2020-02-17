Rashmika Mandanna made her debut back in 2016, and she is already one of the most popular young actors of the South. She mostly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema. However, she is all set to make her Tamil debut in 2020's Sultan, where she will star alongside Karthi.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu film, Bheeshma. The actor recently featured in an interview with a media portal, where she promoted Bheeshma. During the interview, Rashmika Mandanna also revealed which south Indian celebrity was her childhood crush.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals that 'Thalapathy' Vijay was her childhood crush

During the interview, Rashmika Mandanna was asked who she had a crush on, as well as who she wanted to work with. For both questions, Rashmika had only one answer. The actor revealed that she always had a major crush on Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

She said that since her childhood, she had always loved Vijay and that he was her crush. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that she wanted to work with Vijay in the future, a fact that she had stated in previous interviews as well.

Just a few months ago, many fans speculated that Rashmika Mandanna was the female lead in Vijay's upcoming film, Bigil. However, Rashmika later spoke against these rumours and quashed them. Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to address these rumours, where she stated that she was not involved in Bigil but hoped to work with them in the future. She also thanked her fans for their support and said that she would soon make her Tamil debut this year with Sultan.

