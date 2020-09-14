Are Phaedra And Medina Still Together? Read What Happened To Their Relationship

Phaedra Parks is an established entertainment lawyer and the best selling author, also famous for her part in the show Real Housewives of Atlanta. Medina Islam is famous for his role in The Haves and Have Nots. Before their relationship began, both faced problems in their personal lives with their respective partners.

Are Phaedra Parks and Medina Islam still together?

Phaedra was married to Apollo Noda in 2009 and has two sons with him, ten-year-old Ayden and seven-year-old Dylan. They had a long period of courtship, from 1995 to 2009 before finally getting married. According to etonline.com, the marriage didn't last as Apollo was convicted and put behind bars for eight years. She divorced him soon after to avoid putting any kind of strain on her sons' lives as a result of his arrest. Medina is younger than Phaedra, but he also had his share of struggles. He's worked hard to reach the position he's in today. Medina is also a father of baby girl Alexandra Islam, through his first wife.

Phaedra was in a brief relationship with radio host Tone Malone. Phaedra and Medina's dating began in 2019 when he liked Phaedra's profile on a dating site. But she didn't feel the same at that time. He then went on to contact a mutual friend who's close to the both of them to check if she was single. They exchanged numbers and chatted for a long time following that. She found him to be a calm, good person, which was a contrast to the bad boys she dated before.

Medina lives in Los Angeles while Phaedra lives in Atlanta. This long-distance has been a hindrance in their relationship. She even thought of shifting to LA or calling him to Atlanta to make their bond stronger. But nothing of the sort has worked out during the pandemic and lockdown. Since both have been in troubled relationships in their past, they've decided to take things slow this time. Apart from small talks, their children haven't met the other personally till now. But they are very much in love and continue to stay together and make their relationship stronger.

[Image credit: @phaedraparks]

