'Indian Matchmaking' Couples: Where Are They Now? Find Out Which Couples Ended Up Together

Netflix has been releasing some binge-worthy dating reality show’ on the platform for some time now. First came Too Hot To Handle, followed by Dating Around season 2. Keeping its streak, Netflix has released the Indian dating and matchmaking show Indian Matchmaking. The reality TV show was released on the streaming platform on July 16, 2020, and follows a well known Indian matchmaker Sima Tiparia as she is helping her clients to find suitable life partners. Find out, “Where are the Indian Matchmaking Couples now?”

Indian Matchmaking Couples: Where are they now?

Indian Matchmaking on Netflix gave no answers about the couples' futures before it ended. The eight episodes of the show on Netflix reveal the story and events that unfold between the potential couple’s but in most cases, their future remained unclear. However, according to the reports of an entertainment portal, none of the couples on Indian Matchmaking ended up together.

Indian Matchmaking Cast Present status

Aparna Shewakramani

Aparna was one of the most iconic personalities from the Netflix Show. Aparna Shewakramani who is a Houston-based lawyer who single-handedly created some of the most memorable moments on the Netflix show. According to the reports of a media portal, Aparna remains single even a year after the end of Indian Matchmaking’s shoot.

In an interview given to a media portal recently, Aparna from Indian Matchmaking claimed that she still remains in touch with Dilip, Jay, and Shekar, the three men she dated on the show. The reality TV star has claimed that she is actually good friends with all of them. She also claimed in the interview that the show turned out to be a positive experience for her as she walked away with good friends and grounding experience. In a recent post made on her Instagram handle, the Houston based lawyer claimed that she is using her Sundays to work on growing her travel lifestyle venture.

Pradhyuman Maloo

Pradhyuman Maloo in Indian Matchmaking is the 30-year-old jewellery designer who claims to have turned down 150 marriage proposals and is still looking for his extraordinary woman. On the show, viewers get to see Pradhyuman Maloo dating Rushali Rai who is a model and actress. While their first date at Mahalaxmi racecourse seemed nothing less than a fairy tale, the couple soon called it quits. In an interview given to a popular entertainment portal, Pradhyuman claimed that he soon realised that both he and Rushali had different paths in life and hence he chose to respect that and part ways. Pradhyuman in his interview also claimed that he is still looking for his life partner.

Nadia Jagessar

Nadia Jagessar in Indian Matchmaking is a New Jersey-based wedding planner. On the show, the matchmaker Sima Tiparia sets her up with two promising matches Vinay Chadha and Shekar Jayaraman Hence, fans got to witness the course of Nadia and Vinay's relationship through the show. In the show, fans get to see that Vinay stands Nadia up two times, leaving the New Jersey-based event planner devastated.

However, there are high chances that the trajectory of Nadia and Vinay’s relationship was more complicated than what the cameras could capture. Vinay from Indian Matchmaking recently took to his Instagram and shared his side of the break-up in an Instagram post. He alleged that it was Nadia who abruptly cut ties with him, and stood him up.

The reality TV star wrote in his post, “The meeting dinner with her friends never happened. I was left heartbroken and ghosted”. Following the debacle of Nadia’s relationship with Vinay, she meets Shekar. Although the two seem to have amazing chemistry on camera, it appears to have faded away off-camera, as they are not together anymore.

In a recent interview given to a media portal, Nadia claimed that being off-camera changed the dynamic between her and the suitors. She claimed that she wants to focus on herself currently. Nadia also claimed that being on Indian Matchmaking opened her eyes and helped her learn more about herself and what she was looking for in a future partner.

Ankita Bansal

Ankita Bansal who was on Indian Matchmaking to find a husband is also not married yet. Towards the end of the Netflix series, the Delhi-based entrepreneur had decided to focus on herself and on her growing fashion empire. Ankita Bansal recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote a caption claiming that she was excited for the release of the new Netflix series. Bansal also claimed that she has grown up watching High School romances and still believes in love stories.

Vyasar Ganesan

Sorry about my mouse being in screen, but this is the best of all possible intros #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/C23FTsrsaY — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 17, 2020

Vyasar Ganesan in Indian Matchmaking is a guidance counsellor from Austin, Texas. Vyasar’s kind-hearted, pop-culture-obsessed behaviour won the hearts of many fans on the show. Even Sima, the matchmaker, seemed to be constantly smiling when she was around him. Vyasar’s relationship with Rishi who is a veterinarian didn’t work out on the show. In a recent interview given to a media portal, Vyasar claimed that both people he was matched with were truly wonderful and inspiring. He also claimed that they have become really good friends.

Akshay Jakhete

The 25-year-old Akshay Jakhete was the only Indian Matchmaking cast member who got furthest in the arranged marriage process. He was set to marry a girl named Radhika. According to the reports of a media portal, the marriage has been called off. Preeti, who is Akshay's mother, cited her younger son's not being married as the root cause for most of her health problems on the show. However, according to the reports of a media portal, Akshay is still single, and he chose to call off the engagement the next day, as he confirmed to Decider.com.

Indian Matchmaking Review

On IMDb, the Netflix Show Indian Matchmaking scored a rating of 5.8 out of 10. The reality show has scored 60 per cent in Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The dating-matchmaking reality show is available to watch on Netflix now.

