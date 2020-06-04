Katy-Orlando, Jennifer-Alex & Other Power Couples Forced To Postpone D-day Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 lockdown has rained on many people's parade who had special events planned for this year. A number of brides to be had to postpone their dream weddings due to the pandemic. On the list are also Hollywood power couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Emma Stone and David McCary are also among the ones forced to postpone their weddings as well.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando made headlines with the news of the singer's pregnancy. They were supposed to tie the knot in Japan this summer. A source close to the couple told an international daily that everything was set. 150 guests were invited and Katy was excited to take the walk down the aisle. But now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has postponed their wedding plans.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding had already been postponed once. They were earlier set to tie the knot in December of 2019. But Perry wanted a summer wedding and so the date was pushed back.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez surprised their fans with their engagement in March 2019. The couple had plans to get hitched this year but it seems, COVID-19 has rained down on their plans. In an episode of The Ellen Show, the 50-year-old singer confessed that she was heartbroken due to her wedding getting cancelled. She also said that they had some "great plans". However, she added that maybe God had greater plans for the couple and they will wait a few months to see how it all plays out.

Alex Rodriguez also appeared on the Tonight Show in April and said their plans are on "pause" for the time being. He also joked that the couple might have a drive-through as they had for their daughter, Ella's birthday party. However, in a video on YouTube, Jennifer Lopez had revealed she wanted a church wedding.

Emma Stone and David McCary

The Amazing Spiderman's Gwen Stacy, Emma Stone is engaged to the Saturday Night Live writer, segment producer, and comedian, David McCary. They reportedly met on the sets of Saturday Night Live in 2016 during one of the episodes hosted by Stone. She got engaged to McCary in December but the couple has kept a low-profile and not much is known about them. However, they were supposed to tie the knot in a March wedding in LA this year which seems to have gotten postponed.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal family member, Princess Beatrice was supposed to walk down the aisle with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St. James' Palace, London. However, she officially called off the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to her statement, the Buckingham Palace had stated that the royal couple were "reviewing their arrangements". Keeping in mind the government's advice, as well as, taking into consideration the health of the older members of the family, they decided to postpone the wedding.

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden

Another Hollywood power couple, Taraji P. Henson and footballer, Kelvin Hayden had to delay their wedding due to the pandemic. According to sources close to the couple, their wedding was supposed to be in April. However, Henson confirmed to a daily portal that the wedding might take place in July.

