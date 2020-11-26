Remember When Rakhi Sawant Launched Her Political Party RAP In 2014? Check Details

Back in March 2014, Rakhi Sawant announced her plans to contest Lok Sabha 2014 elections from Mumbai as an Independent candidate. Later, she founded the Rashtriya Aam Party (RAP) with no symbol assigned by the Election Commission. The former Bollywood actor made a statement that she was expecting the symbol to be ‘green chilli’ as it resembled her personality.

When Rakhi Sawant started her own political party named RAP

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Calls Herself More 'dangerous Than Coronavirus' In This Latest Video

According to Scroll.in, the actor's party members were a mix of restaurateurs and hoteliers from the locality itself. During her first election rally in Goregaon, bystanders seemed confused about Rakhi as they wondered what was green chilli. Some people were left speculating about which of the men accompanying her was her husband. According to the site, one of her party's workers, Munna Ansari once said that he decided to pitch his lot with the actor after his employer at Heera Panna became the other party’s funders.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Clears The Air On Tattoo Of Her Husband's Name On Her Back

Rakhi joined Republic Party of India (A) in June 2014

RAP performed miserably in the electoral battle with her scrapping only around 1,995 votes from the North West Mumbai constituency. Following her defeat in the elections, she decided to dissolve the party. She joined Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI (A)) in June 2014 as a National Executive President of its women’s wing. During the time, she expressed her desire to work for Dalits in the locality.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Shares 'shadi Ki Picture' For The First Time But Hubby Ritesh Is Missing

Rakhi Sawant is better known for her appearances in a series of Bollywood movies and television reality shows. She has appeared in movies such as Kurukshetra, Joru Ka Ghulam, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dum, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Masti: Sanam Teri Kasam, Mumbai Xpress, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dil Bole Hadippa!, Ek Kahani Julie Ki, Upeksha and many more. She has delivered popular item numbers in movies like Malamaal Weekly, Krazzy 4, 1920, Drona, Marega Salaa, Sabse Bada Champion, Article 370. She was last seen in Ek Kahani Julie Ki where she played the lead role Julie in the year 2016. Rakhi Sawant is also famous for her bold and controversial statements. She married an NRI named Ritesh in the year 2019.

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Twitter

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' Girl?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.