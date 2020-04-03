Rits Badiani's Pictures Prove That She Is A Pro At Posing With A Poker Face; Check It Out

Ritika or more popularly known as Rits Badiani is a very very famous TikTok star in India. The 18-year-old star was also featured in the 2016 Indian Malayalam-language film, 10 Kalpanakal directed by Don Max. Rits Badiani has garnered a huge fan-base online who like the content she posts. Take a look at some of the beautiful poker face images of the actor below.

TikTok star Rits Badiani's photos with a poker face

Rits Badiani looks smashing in the above picture. She can be seen donning a shiny shirt and kept her hair loose. Her minimal makeup and red lips complement the outfit perfectly.

Rits Badiani looks very attractive in the above picture. The actor seems to be a pro at getting photographed with a poker face. She looks breathtaking in the shinning all-black attire with red lips.

Rits Badiani looks flawless in the above picture. She can be seen donning a glittering maroon dress and holding on to her poker face. The loose hair and sharp makeup round off the look perfectly.

Rits Badiani looks impressive in the above picture. Her Instagram is filled with such beautiful pictures of the actor. She can be seen donning black thigh-high slit dress which she paired with loose hair and golden coloured strap on heels.

Rits Badiani looks very stylish in the above picture. She was clicked wearing a Gucci top. The actor surely knows how to get appreciation from her followers.

