Rits Badiani's Quarantine Diaries Will Inspire You To Cook, Clean And Be Productive

Ritika Badiani aka Rits Bidiani is a popular influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. The TikTok star made her debut in Bollywood in the movie Airlift, starring actor Akshay Kumar. Rits Badiani has been keeping her fans entertained through her Instagram account with a live session once a while and answering all her fans' questions frequently. She has shared how she spends her days in quarantine and also asks her fans what she is up to. Here's what Rits Badiani is up to during her quarantine period.

Rits Badiani's quarantine diaries

Cleaning

Rits Badiani shared a few pictures and a TikTok video on how she has been cleaning her house all by herself. Along with the post, she shared a message and urged people to let their house help stay at home. She told them how they need a break and also added that their salaries should not be deducted in this time of crisis.

Bringing out her creativity

Rits Badiani also shared a few pictures with her pug Richy. She has been spending time with him and is also bringing out her creativity. Rits Badiani also asked her fans what they were up to during their quarantine.

Cooking

Rits Badiani shared pictures of her all dressed up like a chef. She cooked dhoklas for her entire family and thanked her mother in the comments for helping her out in cooking the dish.

Reading

Apart from cooking and cleaning, Rits Badiani also curled up on the bed with a book to read. She shared a picture on her Instagram, also asking her fans for suggesting a book.

