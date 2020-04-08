Hanuman Jayanti: 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' Cast Talk About The Festival

Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated with great fervour across the nation. To mark the festive spirit and bring everyone together during this lockdown, &TV is launching an initiative wherein the viewers and all Hanuman Bhakts can recite the Hanuman Chalisa together with their families, as it plays on the channel on April 8, Wednesday at 9:30 pm.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram cast on Hanuman Jayanti

Sneha Wagh who plays the role of Mata Anjani in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram says, "I begin my day listening to Hanuman Chalisa. It helps me create a positive vibe and fills me with the motivation and energy to get on with my day. Although I am not a regular visitor to temples, I ensure I visit Hanuman temple whenever I get time. This Hanuman Jayanti, amid the lockdown, I will celebrate this festival at home with my family. I will be assisting my mother in cooking sweet delicacies and prepare for the puja."

Jiten Lalwani who plays Maharaj Kesari said, "As a child, I grew up listening to Lord Hanuman’s stories of bhakti, and since then I have always worshipped him. I have inculcated the same habit in my children as well. This Hanuman Jayanti, we will celebrate by making a garland at home, cleaning the temple and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Hanuman".

Nirbhay Wadhwa, Bali of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram said, "I am a strong believer of Bajrangbali. I remember all the verses of Hanuman Chalisa by heart and recite it in the morning, every Tuesday. It is believed that reading and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa not only protects us from evil forces but also provides us with the strength and courage to overcome our fears. This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray Sankatmochan to help us with more positivity and strength".

