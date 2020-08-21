RuPaul Expresses Grief Over Drag Star Chi CChi DeVayne's Passing

Chi Chi DeVayne, who entertained the viewers of RuPaul's drag show competitions with her lip sync performances and dance routines passed away at the age of 34. The entertainer was known offstage as Zavion Davenport and her family has confirmed the death in a statement posted on the star's Instagram account. No cause was revealed about Davenport's death.

RuPaul Charles, the host of the show where contestants can often be seen using the male and female pronouns interchangeably has released a statement on Twitter. The statement reads that RuPaul is heartbroken to know about the passing of Chi Chi DiVayne. Check it out below -

RuPaul Charles' statement

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers.

Back in 2016, Chii Chi Di Vayne had appeared in the season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Whereas, Vayne also appeared in season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. She had gained a following amid fans for being an entertainer who could deliver splits and high kicks. The Davenport family's official statement released on Chi Chi DeVayne states that his final words to his fans and family were 'never give up'.

Davenport family's statement

On behalf of the Davenport/Wyandon family it is with tremendous sorrow that my family and i announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned 'Chi Chi DeVayne'. Out of respect for the immediate family, please await additional information and directives regarding final arrangements, memorials and the method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness, Her final words to family and fans, "Never Give Up".

The reality show allowed Chi Chi DeVayne to get a career boost and do shows around the world. She would also often share tidbits from her life on tour on social media, but for the past year, she had been posting medical updates. Chi Chi De Vayne fought a long medical battle before passing away.

