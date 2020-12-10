Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay Arrested For Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

{Disclaimer: The following story contains inappropriate language that could qualify as NSFW. Reader's discretion is advised}

The well known Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay was arrested by the police after allegedly subjecting his pregnant girlfriend to abuse, that killed her. Reports about Stas Reeflay began surfacing in the past few days after he allegedly subjected his girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva to abuse during his YouTube live stream. Live footage of the entire incident was captured and the police were informed about the entire incident soon after.

Russian Youtuber allegedly kills girlfriend

Who is Stas Reeflay and what did he do?

Stas, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov is a 30-year-old Russian YouTuber, who was accused of being behind the live-streamed video which saw being Valentina tortured. A report in The Sun revealed that the now-deleted live stream was full of torture and abuse towards 28-year-old Valentina. The Livestream featured the extremely warped life that the YouTuber was living. The clips revealed a disturbing pattern of, alcohol, destruction, violence, and chaos.

In his previous live stream, Stas Reeflay had reportedly showered Valentina with Pepper Spray. In some of his live streams, even his friends were seen hitting Valentina. But what caused Valentina’s death?

The Sun report reveals that Valentina was the subject of an abusive "prank" that went horribly wrong. Stas was allegedly paid $1,000 by a viewer of his international live-stream to inflict the abuse on his girlfriend. She was then allegedly forced out on a balcony in sub-zero weather conditions, in only her underwear.

Valentina was reportedly pregnant with Stas’ child. Valentina reportedly died of hypothermia at Stas' rented house in Ivanovka village, near Moscow. He tried to revive her before calling the ambulance. All of this was still being live-streamed. If it's proven that Valentina Grigoryeva died of hypothermia, Stas could face up to two years in prison. However, if he is charged with first-degree murder, he could face up to 15 years in jail. The tragic death of Valentina has led to calls for an urgent ban on online "real violence" in Russia. These kinds of videos appear on the unrestricted side of YouTube and can be accessed by children as well.

In the previous Livestream where the YouTuber had showered Pepper spray on his girlfriend, Valentina was reportedly screaming as Reeflay sat with two of his pals, only for him to then get up from his chair and spray her again. She gasped for her breath. A report by The Sun claims that in the now-deleted video, the young woman was left writhing on the floor crying and wailing in pain as Reeflay sat emotionless with his friends in front of the camera sipping his drink. In all of Reeflay's live streams, humiliation, sadism and misogyny appeared to have been the common themes.

Cops also claimed that Valentina's body had sustained serious injuries appearing to be from beatings before her death. In a previous video, a woman in a white dress was seen shouting at Valentina before striking her repeatedly and smashing a plate of food over her head. Some videos also showed bizarre and cruel encounters between Reeflay and his friends. Some of the clips feature him and his friends drinking until they vomit.

In an interview with the New York Post, Feminist Activist Liza Lazerson hit out at YouTube for prohibiting the upper body nudity but showing scenes of violence and cruelty against women without problems. She slammed YouTube by stating that the platform allows the audience to send donations to the alleged killer, as a woman dies on air. She warned stating that such videos are calmly broadcast to the whole world, meaning something is broken in our society. Until these things are stopped, censorship on online content is absolutely needed.

According to the New York Post, a Youtube spokesperson stated that the company is shocked to learn of this tragic incident. The spokesperson reiterated that this kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube. Although the original live stream did not take place on YouTube, the platform quickly removed re-uploads and terminated all the associated account.

