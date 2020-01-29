Samantha Akkineni's Upcoming Film 'Jaanu's' Trailer Is Out Now. Watch Here

The trailer of the film Jaanu is out now. The director Prem Kumar made his debut as a director with the film titled as 96 that featured Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi and it was a beautiful love story in the Tamil language. The film released in the year 2018 and now it is being remade in Telugu. The film Jaanu is the official Telugu remake of the film 96. Jaanu features Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the pivotal roles. The film has grabbed everyone's attention since it was announced and now the makers of the film have dropped its trailer.

The trailer of the film Jaanu features a love story between Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand. In the trailer of Jaanu, Sharwanand is revising his school and is recollecting the memories. During the reunion, he ends up meeting his childhood sweetheart whose role is essayed by Samantha. The viewers who were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, have appreciated everything about the trailer, right from the background score to the chemistry between the actors.

Watch the trailer of Jaanu here

The makers of the film have released two melodious songs from the film, Pranam and Oohale. Both these songs have received an amazing response from the audience on social media. The film is helmed by directed C. Prem Kumar and is scheduled to release on February 7 this year. The movie is produced by Dil Raju under the production company Sri Venkateswara Creations.

