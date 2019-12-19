Samantha Akkineni Climbs 3,500 Steps As She Visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Tamil actor Samantha Akkineni is one of the most well-known actors in the South Indian industry. The star recently went to Andhra Pradesh and visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple. She was accompanied by Tamil video jockey and actor Ramya. The fitness enthusiast took to her Twitter account and wrote that she along with Samantha Akkineni climbed 3,500 steps in less than 2.5 hours. Check out the posts here.

See post

A very memorable Tirupati darshan .

Covered 3500 steps in less than 2.5 hours with my super fit fellow companion @Samanthaprabhu2 !

Feeling refreshed and rejuvenated .

To new beginnings 💪🏻👍🏻❤️😇! pic.twitter.com/QoA4It9EcU — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) August 5, 2018

Samantha also took to her Instagram story and posted a few pictures from her visit. She looked breath-taking dressed in a tallow coloured traditional attire along with a blue coloured dupatta. According to a Tamil news daily, the actor was surrounded by many fans who wanted to greet her. It has also been reported that Samantha Akkineni is a regular visitor of the temple and is often seen visiting the holy shrine. Check out the pictures posted by Samantha Akkineni on her Instagram story.

See images

Samantha Akkineni previously visited the Tirupati temple with her husband, fellow actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple visited the temple to seek blessing for the release of their movie Majili. On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie 96. The title of the remake is Janu, wherein the stunner will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Sharwanand. In the movie 96, actor Vijay Sethupathi was seen starring opposite actor Trisha Krishnan.

