Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About Her Taking A Break From Films. Read More

South Indian superstar Samantha Akkineni is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is known for her tremendous talent and the ability to set the box office on fire with her film performances. She is ruling the industry with back-to-back hits for quite some time now.

She has portrayed strong roles with ease in Majili, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and her latest release Jaanu. Her latest release Jaanu is garnering a lot of positive responses at the box office. The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil film 96 and has been received well by audiences as well as the critics. As her film continues to go on a smooth sail at the box office collections, she has found herself in the spotlight over her comment on taking a break from acting.

In an interview with a media portal, Samantha Akkineni had said that she is thinking about taking a break after 2-3 films. This statement of hers made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her statement was misquoted with her plans for retirement. Recently, during the success celebration event of her film, Samantha opened up about this giving her fans clarity over the whole incident.

She said that she never meant to say that she will be saying goodbye to films in three years. She also said that as an actor, she has been in the industry for more than 10 years and it is a big deal in the film industry as female actors do not enjoy long careers compared to their male counterparts. She went on to say that she will be very much around in the industry in some way or the other in films. She further said that even she doesn’t have an idea about what ways she will be working in the industry. She concluded by saying that one cannot plan some things and she can take a break tomorrow too but it is not about her retirement.

Samantha Akkineni is gearing up for her debut in Hindi with web series, The Family Man season 2. The web series stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the pivotal roles. The south Indian actor will be seen performing some high octane stunts for the first time.

