Yogi Babu Receives A Special Wedding Gift From THIS Superstar On The Sets Of 'Karnan'

Popular Tamil actor Yogi Babu took to social media to announce that he had finally tied the knot with his partner Manju Bhargavi earlier this month. The news took the entire South Indian film industry by surprise. However, the actor being the professional that he is, was back to work in just a few days after his wedding. He also received a gift from a renowned actor. Read on to know more details.

Yogi Babu receives a special wedding gift from Dhanush

Just days after his marriage, Yogi Babu was back on the sets of his film Karnan. He plays one of the pivotal roles in the film. When he returned, the team of Karnan had a special surprise in store for him.

According to the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Dhanush gifted a gold chain as a wedding gift to Yogi Babu. However, the celebrations did not stop there. The entire team of Karnan even cut a cake to celebrate Yogi Babu’s wedding.

Director Mari Selvaraj, actor Lal and many others from the Karnan cast were also present at the celebrations that took place on the set. Everyone dropped in to deliver their congratulatory messages to Yogi Babu. Dhanush’s sweet gesture was lauded by fans on the internet as well.

.@dhanushkraja gifted a gold chain for Yogi babu as Wedding Gift at #Karnan Shooting spot ! pic.twitter.com/Rc5U7wtw2p — Shiva Kannan (@Shivakannan_) February 11, 2020

The Yogi Babu-Manju Bhargavi wedding was a very intimate affair and was attended by the couple’s close family and friends only. Reportedly, the couple will be hosting a grand star-studded reception in Chennai soon. The report further reveals that a grand reception will be held in March.

Yogi Babu's wedding with Manju reportedly took place in his ancestral temple. He is considered to be one of the busiest actors in Kollywood right now. Yogi is a regular in most films and his role is considered as a selling point by many.

