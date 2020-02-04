Samantha Akkineni Admits Rejecting 'Jaanu' When Approached For The First Time

Samantha Akkineni has an established career in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has received numerous awards including four Filmfare Awards and has become a leading actor in the South Indian film industry. She has many hit films associated with her name including Oh Baby, Their, Majili, Rangasthalam.

Read | 'Naarappa' First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Receives Praise From Rana & Samantha Akkinenni

Samantha had outright rejected the movie initially.

Currently, Samantha Akkineni is all geared up for her upcoming flick, Jaanu which is a remake of a Tamil movie, 96. Recently a pre-release event was held in Hyderabad for the movie Jaanu. The production team and actors were seen interacting with leading media portals and getting candid with them. While interacting with media portals, Samantha, who is playing the lead in the movie, revealed that she had initially rejected the movie when it was first offered to her by the movie producer, Dil Raju.

Read | Samantha Akkinenni Tells Fan 'your Mom Must Be Angry With Me' For Gesture Expressing Love

Addressing the gathering, she told the media portals that she told producer Dil Raju that she would not be able to do the movie. She then said that she is thankful that producer Raju approached her again the second time. She further revealed that every day while shooting for the movie she used to feel that they are creating magic and that the film is going to be a classic film in Telugu cinema.

She further said that she is excited to see how the movie is received by the audiences and critics. She further assured the media portals that once the movie releases, she will talk more about the film. Samantha further added that she felt that she formed a great team along with her co-star, Sharwanan. She also revealed to the media portals that she is always very nervous before the release of her films as she never wants to disappoint her fans.

Jaanu: movie update

The movie is directed by C. Prem Kumar and is set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie stars Sharwanan along with Samantha Akkineni. The plot of the story will revolve around two people who were school friends but fall in love after they met in a school reunion.

Read | Samantha Akkinenni And Shruti Haasan Recreate The Mesmerizing Art Of Raja Ravi Varma

Read | Samantha Akkineni's Best Saree Looks That Have Left Her Fans Amazed, See Pics

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.