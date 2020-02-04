Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu's New Song Titled 'Life Of Ram' Out Now

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming Telugu film titled Jaanu is all set to hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020. Along with Samantha Akkineni, the film also stars Sharwanand in the lead role.

The film is a remake of the Tamil movie titled 96. The old version starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. The makers of the film recently released a set of new promos in which they showed glimpses of the high school love story between the two leads of the film.

Jaanu film's new song title 'Life of Ram' out now

After releasing the teaser of the film, the makers also recently released a new song from the movie titled Life of Ram. The song is sung by Pradeep Kumar, while the music is composed by Govind Vasantha and the lyrics of the song are written by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

As soon as the trailer of the film dropped on YouTube, their fans could not keep calm but go gaga about it. The plot of the film revolves around a love story, which was remade in Kannada too. Also, the pre-release event of Jaanu took place last month in Hyderabad and it was a grand affair and fans flocked to the venue.

