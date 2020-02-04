Samantha Akkineni's Best Saree Looks That Have Left Her Fans Amazed, See Pics

Samantha Akkineni is an Indian actor who has established her career in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has received several awards including four Filmfare Awards. While pursuing her degree, Samantha Akkineni worked part-time on modelling assignments. Soon she received offers for film roles, and she made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), that got her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Shruti Haasan Recreate The Mesmerizing Art Of Raja Ravi Varma

Since then, she has primarily opted to appear in the leading female role in hero-centric Telugu and Tamil films, earning box office success with films like Dookudu (2011), the family dramas Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012) and Attarintiki Daredi (2013), and AR Murugadoss's Tamil action film, Kaththi (2014). Her work in the film A Aa (2016) also won positive reviews and won Samantha her fourth Filmfare Award. Her next films Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and Rangasthalam (2018) were commercially successful.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Upcoming Film 'Jaanu's' Trailer Is Out Now. Watch Here

Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Samantha is also popularly known for her great sense in fashion. Here are the best saree looks of Samantha Akkineni. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Tells Fan 'your Mom Must Be Angry With Me' For Gesture Expressing Love

Samantha Akkineni's best saree looks that has made fans drool

Samantha Akkineni has donned a rose colour saree, with baby pink floral design. Her blouse is sleeveless and has a deep V-neck cut. She has tied her saree up, neatly plated and worn a ruby neck-piece. She has left her hair open, giving them a centre partition. Samantha has applied minimal makeup and worn a bindi to complete her traditional look.

Also Read | 'Naarappa' First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Receives Praise From Rana & Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is seen posing in an onion peel colour saree. The blouse has a turtle neck and has net full sleeves. She has worn long earrings and applied shimmery makeup. Samantha has given her curled hair a side partition and left them styled and open.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.