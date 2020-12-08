Sanjay Mishra To Play An Inspirational Role In The Film 'Andaman' Based On COVID-19 

Actor Sanjay Mishra is popularly known for his roles in Golmaal, Dhamaal and many other comedy/drama films. Recently, he signed a film with a debut director and has already shot a few scenes for the film Andaman. He wanted to give a new talent a chance and thought that the role would suit him perfectly. Read further ahead to know more about Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film Andaman.

Sanjay Mishra to play an inspirational role in Andaman

Sanjay Mishra will be playing an inspirational role in film Andaman, directed by debutant director Smita Singh. This film is written by Anand Raj who is also a part of the Andaman cast as a protagonist. The film is produced by 8 pillars motions pictures.

Image Source: PR handout

The film is an inspirational story revolving around a small village. The social drama is based around a quarantine centre made in an unprivileged village. The film depicts the difficulties encountered by the villagers in a quarantine centre made in an unprivileged village. It is rooted in the daily challenges of common people living in such small villages. It also has humour elements of humour and will show how the most challenging times can pave the way for the greatest of transformation.

Andaman deals with the harsh realities of our society especially during the COVID-19 crisis with a great sense of humour. The shooting of the film took place in Lucknow and other parts of UP. Sanjay Mishra on signing the film said that no filmmaker or film is big or small. He said, "A film creates large impact only after its making. I'm sure this film will create that spark. I'm doing this film to support new talent and have seen the hard work put by the director and the entire team hence said yes to the project. I really want new talent to grow because they come with fresh ideas and concept."

Image Source: PR handout

The director of the film, Smita Singh on working with Sanjay said that he wasn't just fun to be around but she also learnt of things from him as he a very experienced actor. She said, "As me being a debut director in the film, he guided me a lot through the technicalities. He is such a warm, hard-working and genuine person which puts fire in the hearts of everyone. Since long I was a fan of his acting and then working with him was such a momentous and comprehending journey."

