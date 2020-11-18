Karanvir Bohra Says, 'some Exciting News' In His Latest Post From The Sets Of 'Kutubminar'

Karanvir Bohra in a recent Instagram post revealed that he has some exciting news to share with regards to his upcoming project. The actor was seen standing holding a clap in hand on the sets of Kutubminar. Fans seemed delighted with the post and shared their excitement in the comments section expressing how eager they are to know the news he has to share.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra 'happy' For Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Engagement, Grooves In Excitement

Karanvir Bohra says "Some exciting news" in the latest post

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Steals Food From Teejay Sidhu; Bella & Vienna Sell Him Out

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram picture saw the actor posing in a white shirt. He held a clap in hand from the sets of his upcoming project Kutubminar. The actor posed for the camera and captioned the image mentioning that he has some exciting news to share with fans. He later added the hashtag coming soon and tagged the cast and crew of the film. The actor has been working on the project for quite some time now and thus one could imply that the makers may soon release the trailer of the film. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section sending out hearts and wishing Karanvir the best for the upcoming project. They also shared how eagerly they are awaiting the release of the film in the comments section.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Posts "upside-down" Workout Video, Quips About "changing Point Of View"

The film Kutubminar is based on the concept of macrophallus. It is a medical condition where the patient suffers from an unnaturally large reproductive organ. Karanvir Bohra will be playing the lead in the film. According to reports from IWM Buzz, Karanvir said that while the premise is about macrophallus, it mainly focusses on a father-son relationship. Sanjay Mishra will be seen playing the role of the father in this film and Karanvir was all praise for the veteran star. Karanvir in the interview mentioned that he feels blessed to be working with Sanjay Mishra and that he admires how he takes care of every actor on set. The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Takes Some Time Off To Play Snooker, Shares Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.