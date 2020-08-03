Sanjay Raut Fires Cryptic & Veiled Threat Amid Criticism For Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe

As the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting murkier with new twists and turns every day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party's government is facing criticism over the shortcomings in the Mumbai police's investigation, has made a veiled but cryptic threat at those targeting the Maharashtra government.

Taking to Twitter and then clarifying in a media interaction, Raut quoted veteran actor Raj Kumar's popular dialogue "Those whose houses are made of glass... they do not throw stones on others.." and said, "it is enough for those who understand". His threat comes at a time when questions are being raised over the intent of the Mumbai Police's investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

राज कुमार का एक डायलॉग आज मुझे बहोत याद आ रहा है......

"चिनाय सेठ...,

जिनके घर शीशेके बने होते है..वो दुसरो पे पत्थर नही फेका करते.."

समझने वालोंको इशारा काफी है!!!!

जय महाराष्ट्र! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 3, 2020

Supporting the Mumbai Police investigation, Raut addressing a press conference said, "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra government and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own".

This mysterious remark by Raut comes after the Shiv Sena-led Maharasthra government and BMC forcefully put Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari under quarantine as he landed in Mumbai to head the Bihar Police's investigation in the Sushant case.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government after BMC "forcibly quarantined" IPS Vinay Tiwari after he arrived in Mumbai to lead a team of Bihar police probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also said that he is trying to get in touch with his Maharashtra counterpart.

Bihar Police DGP took to Facebook to reveal the shocking development saying, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Vinay Tiwari had assured the people saying that the investigation was going in the right direction adding that senior officials were also satisfied with the investigation. "Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case," he said.

Even as the pressure is growing from all sides to transfer the case to CBI or to Bihar Police after pointing out a plethora of laxities in the Mumbai police investigation, the Maharashtra government has refused to hand over the case to Bihar Police; instead, the Mumbai Police had demanded the Bihar Police probe be handed over to Mumbai Police. The case has been listed for hearing in Supreme Court on August 5, which will determine who will take the investigation forward, Mumbai Police or CBI, based on accused Rhea Chakraborty's plea.

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

