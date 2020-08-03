Ishkaran Bhandari Viciously Slams BMC For Quarantining Bihar's Sushant Case Top-cop

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari took to his social media to express his outrage towards Mumbai Police for impeding justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by placing Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari under "state-Government advised" quarantine for 14 days. Senior officer IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Ishkaran labeled the news as "crazy, shocking, unreal" as he lashed out at BMC for mocking the investigation into Sushant's probe by asking a top officer. He bashed them by repeatedly saying "Have some shame!" and added that it's clearly evident that this "shameless behavior" is only to hamper the ongoing probe. He claimed that it isn't a 'Mumbai vs Bihar system war' and that this kind of exertion of power over the law is only mocking the entire case, calling it a 'farce'.

Have a look:

shocking- BMC tells Bihar Police SP probing Sushant Singh Rajput Case to Quarantine himself https://t.co/IqsVR6rpHl — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 2, 2020

Read | Sushant's sister expresses shock at Patna IPS Vinay Tiwary's 14-day home quarantine by BMC

Senior Bihar Police officer quarantined

Bihar Police DGP took to Facebook to reveal the shocking development saying, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

Read | Sushant Singh case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC, says Bihar DGP

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Vinay Tiwari had assured the people saying that the investigation was going in the right direction adding that senior officials were also satisfied with the investigation. "Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case," he said.

Read | Bihar top-cop Vinay Tiwari to seek exemption from 14-day quarantine to probe Sushant case

Read | Sushant case top-cop's quarantine shocks Kangana Ranaut: 'What's this? Gunda Raj?'