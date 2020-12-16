'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Writer Aatish Kapadia Calls Makers Of Pakistan Version 'thieves'

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the few shows from the early 2000s that is still popular among the audience. Written by Aatish Kapadia, the comedy sitcom featuring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Rupali Ganguly rose to fame in no time. In the latest news, the writer of the show Aatish Kapadia received a Pakistani knock-off of his show. He was fumed and took to his Facebook to express his feelings.

Aatish Kapadia slams makers of Pakistani version of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

When Aatish Kapadia watched Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Pakistani version, he couldn't control his anger. He took to his Facebook to write a note for the Pakistani makers. He even called it 'Daylight Robbery.'

Aatish Kapadia's Facebook post read, ''Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours , to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed! I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool.''

He further added, ''But this blatant copy!??? My god it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’ , by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery. So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show , lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. P.s imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.''

The writer mentioned in his post that he 'cringed' and the show was 'word to word', 'frame to frame' copied. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai aired its first episode on November 8, 2004. Aatish Kapadia was one of the creative writers and also went on to direct the show with Deven Bhojani.

