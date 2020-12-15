Did You Know Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' Has Been Adapted In 5 Other Languages?

Anupamaa is currently one of the most-watched shows on television. It is the Hindi language adaptation of the popular Bengali Sreemoyee. Sreemoyee's cast includes Indrani Halder, Sudip Mukherjee, Ushasie Chakraborty and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others. Sreemoyee’s adaptations have also been made into five different languages other than Hindi. Read ahead to know more about Sreemoyee's adaptations.

Sreemoyee’s adaptations into 5 different languages other than Anupamaa

1. Marathi - Aai Kuthe Kay Karte!

This popular Marathi language serial is one of the adaptations of Sreemoyee. The plot of this serial revolves around a dutiful woman who fulfils each and every of her responsibility as a mother, daughter-in-law and wife. But in return, she is not even acknowledged for her sacrifices. The cast of this serial includes Madhurani Gokhale, Milind Gawali, Rupali Bhosale and Deepali Pansare among others. The serial airs on Star Pravah.

2. Kannada - Inthi Nimma Asha

This popular Kannada language serial is one of the adaptations of Sreemoyee. The plot of this serial is quite similar to that to Anupamaa. The cast of this Kannada adaptation includes Sangeetha Anil in the lead role of the dutiful wife of the household. This serial is one of the widely-watched Kannada serials.

3. Malayalam - Kudumbavilakku

This Malayalam language serial is one of the adaptations of Sreemoyee. The plot of this serial is quite similar to that to Anupamaa. Kudumbavilakku cast of the serial includes Meera Vasudevan, Akshaya R Nair, Noobin Johny, F.J Tharakan among others. This serial is one of the widely-watched Malayalam serials.

4. Telugu - Intinti Gruhalakshmi

This Telugu language serial is one of the adaptations of Sreemoyee. The plot of this serial is quite similar to that to Anupamaa. The cast of the serial includes Kasthuri Shankar, Harikrishna, Prashanti, Preeti Nigam and Chaganty Sree Harsha among others. This serial is one of the widely-watched Telugu serials.

5. Tamil - Baakiyalakshmi

This Tamil language serial is one of the adaptations of Sreemoyee. The plot of this serial is quite similar to that to Anupamaa. The cast of the serial includes Suchitra K. S, VJ Vishal, Sathish, Nanditha Jennifer and Rajalakshmi Chandu among others. This serial is one of the widely-watched Tamil serials.

