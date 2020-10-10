Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Roshesh Meets Monisha And Madhu Fufa, Sahil Sarabhai Joins On Video

Television actor Rupali Ganguly treats her fans and followers to fun behind-the-scene photos from her shows. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rajesh Kumar and Arvind Vaidya through her official Instagram handle. It also features her on-screen husband Sumeet Raghavan. Here is everything to know about Rupali Ganguly’s recent snap on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai stars pose, Sumeet Raghavan appears in a video call

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars through her official handle three days ago. While the actor is posing with Rajesh Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Arvind Vaidya, Sumeet Raghavan’s photo is visible on the video call. The stars are having fun on the sets of Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa, in which she plays the lead role.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Rupali Ganguly wrote how Roshesh Bhaiyya, Rajesh Kumar's character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, came to meet her and Madhu Fufa, Arvind Vaidya's character. She, however, added that they met Anupamaa, Baapuji, and Vanraj from Anupamaa. The actor penned, "When Roshesh Bhaiyya came to meet Monisha and Madhu Fufa but met Anupamaa, Baapuji and Vanraj instead ðŸ˜ Please notice my Saahil Sarabhai - @sumeetraghvan in the video call ðŸ˜ Sarabhais will always remain a close-knit family #forevertogether #sarabhaivssarabhai #anupamaa #friendsforever #happytimes @rajeshkumar.official @sudanshu_pandey #rupaliganguly". Check out Rupali Ganguly’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Also read: Satish Shah's Dog Passes Away; 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Says 'lost Part Of My Heart'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Response to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post

Within three days of sharing the social media post, Rupali Ganguly garnered more than 28, 900 likes and over 240 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their responses to the picture. Many among them expressed their love for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and wrote famous dialogues of Maya and Roshesh Bhaiyya. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons in favour of the photo such as hearts, sparkle, kisses, claps, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Check out the response to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post:

Also read: Rajesh Kumar Aka Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Rosesh Reveals He Is Now COVID-19 Negative

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.