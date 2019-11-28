Shabnam Dhillon's Death: RSSB Chief's Wife Passes Away In The UK

Shabnam Dhillion, the wife of Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillion passed away recently. The news about Shabnam Dhillion’s death started making the rounds from November 20, 2019, right after she passed away. Here are all the details about Gurinder Singh Dhillion’s wife Shabnam Dhillon’s tragic death:

Also read: 'Einstein Khan': Pak PM Trolled For Saying 'trees Produce Oxygen At Night'

Shabnam Dhillion passes away in the United Kingdom

According to a statement made before the Delhi High Court, Shabnam Dhillon went to the UK on November 12, 2019. She visited UK for undergoing treatment of Gastric issues. According to reports by leading portals, Shabnam Dhillon and the other members from the Dhillon family were reportedly summoned by the court authorities due to being connected to the Daiichi Sankyo case. According to the filings, it was reported that Shabnam Dhillon underwent abdominal surgery on November 20, 2019. Post-surgery, she developed some complications and breathed her last at 3.00 am IST at a hospital in England.

Also read: Donald Trump Posts Photoshopped Poster Of Himself As Boxer Amid Health Rumors

Shabnam Dhillon’s death has left the family in grief. However, reports suggest that Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s wife’s remains will be brought to India for the last rites after his two-day event in Dubai. Shabnam Dhillon is survived by her husband Gurinder Singh Dhillon, and their two sons, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon. Gurpreet and Gurkirat reportedly run businesses in Singapore and England, respectively.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra Slams Sony TV: 'Contestant Forcibly Kissing Judge Was Used For Promotion'

Shabnam Dhillion’s age at the time of her death was 57 years. Shabnam Dhillon's mortal remains have been preserved after her death in England and will be brought back to India following the two-day Dubai event scheduled for December 2 and 3. Shabnam Dhillon’s remains will be brought back to the Radha Soami Dera at Beas for performing the last rites.

Also read: Kajol's Reply To Ajay Devgn's 'Neend Churayi Meri Kisne' Allegation Has Netizens In Splits

Also read: Sanjay Raut Takes Charge Of Saamana From Uddhav Thackeray Before He Takes Oath As Maha CM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.