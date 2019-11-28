Donald Trump Posts Photoshopped Poster Of Himself As Boxer Amid Health Rumors

United States President Donald Trump put an end to the health rumours on November 27 after causing an alarm with an unscheduled trip to the hospital. Trump posted a photoshopped image of himself as a healthy bare-chested boxer. It showed that he was reportedly furious over health speculations after he visited the doctor on November 16 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland. Though the Trump administration had clarified that the visit was for 'quick checkup', but Trump decided to post a fairly airbrushed version of his face along with an image taken from the publicity poster for the Sylvester Stallone movie Rocky III.

Read - Donald Trump Calls US Journalists 'some Of The Most Corrupt People'

During his campaign rally in Florida, Trump told his supporters that false reports of a heart attack had sparked worry among the White House officials. However, according to him, the doctors had only one overriding concern which was to see his spectacular physique. Apart from praising his own chest, the US President elaborated on a description of the muscles of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who Trump previously thought was fat but later realised that DeSantis is 'strong' when he patted on his back.

"The first thing they do is say, 'Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We've never seen a chest quite like it,'” he said.

Read - Donald Trump Slams Iran Over Internet Shutdown Amid Protests

Trump's unscheduled health checkup

Trump visited Walter Reed on the afternoon of November 16 to undergo a 'quick exam and labs' as a part of his annual physical exam. President Trump also said that he has started the 'phase one' of his yearly checkups and that everything is 'great'. A source with the knowledge on the matter told an international news channel that US President's trip to Walter Reed was not on his schedule until November 22. However, the Press Secretary of the White House said on Saturday evening that President decided to visit the hospital since it was a down day.

White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham said in an interview with international media that President is 'healthy as can be'. Grisham further also acknowledged that President Trump has 'more energy than anybody in the White House' as he starts working from 6 am and continues until 'very, very, late' at night.

Trump's previous check-ups in the office were announced ahead of time by the White House, Grisham also said that the results of the physical examinations will not be disclosed by the White House until he completes all aspects of his annual check-ups. The medical exam in February 2019 was deemed with Donald Trump being in an overall 'good health' when he weighed 243 pounds which were also four pounds more than he weighed at a previous exam.

Read - Donald Trump Takes Credit For Opening A New Texas Apple Plant That Was 'open' Since 2013

Read - Donald Trump's Aide Curbed Access To Ukraine Call, Fearing Fallout