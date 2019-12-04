Alia Bhatt Breaks Into Tears During Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch; See Pics From Event Here

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at a book launch event of Shaheen Bhatt’s first book titled I've never been (un)happier. The Bhatt family was present at the event when the writer spoke about her struggle with depression. Accompanying Alia were her family members, Pooja Bhatt along with Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Shaheen penned down her thoughts onto paper, reportedly about her struggles, for which she has received positive reviews. As per sources, the author has been extremely candid in the book.

Alia breaks down

The entire Bhatt family was present at the book launch event to support her act of courage. At the launch event, Shaheen shared a few snippets from the book by reading the first chapter. She did this to give an idea of what the book is all about. As Soni was nearing the end, Alia couldn’t help but get a little emotional. She was seen shedding tears as she heard about the struggles of Shaheen. Sources present at the event said the first chapter itself was so hard-hitting for the actor that she could not hold back her emotions.

A popular entertainment channel posted the video of the Bhatt family at the book launch event. The video clearly shows Alia break into tears as she tries to hold herself back by listening about her sister's struggles. The entire Bhatt family showed immense support to Shaheen during the book launch event.

